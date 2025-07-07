Auna (AUNA) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Auna to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Auna and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auna 0 2 1 0 2.33 Auna Competitors 420 2241 4803 152 2.62

Auna presently has a consensus price target of $10.70, suggesting a potential upside of 71.47%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 432.65%. Given Auna’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Auna has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Auna and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auna 3.67% 10.39% 2.38% Auna Competitors -760.08% -30.10% -13.70%

Risk and Volatility

Auna has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auna’s competitors have a beta of 1.66, meaning that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auna and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auna $1.17 billion $29.39 million 10.76 Auna Competitors $12.81 billion $234.98 million 1.79

Auna’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Auna. Auna is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Auna competitors beat Auna on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Auna

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

