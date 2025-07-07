U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $1,295.24 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,207.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,038.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,380.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,182.58.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total value of $12,856,481.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,669.34. This represents a 96.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

