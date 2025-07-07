Centennial Bank AR Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Centennial Bank AR lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Centennial Bank AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 133,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,469,000 after buying an additional 94,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $428.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.44 and a 200-day moving average of $390.34. The firm has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $428.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

