Head-To-Head Review: NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) & NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NuScale Power and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.



Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuScale Power -273.36% 0.09% 0.07% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

NuScale Power has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuScale Power 0 5 3 0 2.38 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NuScale Power and NaaS Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

NuScale Power presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.66%. Given NuScale Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of NuScale Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of NuScale Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NuScale Power and NaaS Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuScale Power $37.04 million 271.95 -$136.62 million ($1.37) -25.85 NaaS Technology $45.08 million 0.15 -$184.07 million ($39.64) -0.02

NuScale Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NaaS Technology. NuScale Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NaaS Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NuScale Power beats NaaS Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuScale Power



NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

About NaaS Technology



NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers integrated online EV charging solutions to charging stations, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers’ management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. NaaS Technology Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

