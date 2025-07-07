Head-To-Head Review: Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) versus HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 13.23% 10.29% 6.78% HUYA -1.90% 1.82% 1.31%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 4 9 0 2.69 HUYA 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tyler Technologies and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $680.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.14%. HUYA has a consensus price target of $4.57, indicating a potential upside of 87.54%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of HUYA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tyler Technologies and HUYA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $2.14 billion 11.92 $263.03 million $6.64 89.01 HUYA $832.84 million 0.66 -$6.57 million ($0.07) -34.79

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than HUYA. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats HUYA on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management. It also provides public administration solutions, such as civic services; financial applications with human resources, revenue management, tax billing, utilities, asset management, and payment processing; property and recording service that manages appraisal services, valuation, tax billing and collections, assessment administration, and land and official records; and permitting, licensing, and regulatory management solutions. In addition, the company offers courts and public safety solutions; school ERP and student transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and health and human services solutions. Further, the company offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.