Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,129 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2903 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

