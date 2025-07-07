Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rings Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Arete lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $108.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $259.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

