Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 35,852 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.2% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.75 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average is $76.64. The company has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

