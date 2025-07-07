Shares of Nissan Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $4.78. Nissan Motor shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 25,761 shares.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Nissan Motor to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Nissan Motor Stock Down 6.5%

The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,442.91 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

