Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Nissan Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $4.78. Nissan Motor shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 25,761 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Nissan Motor to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Nissan Motor
Nissan Motor Stock Down 6.5%
Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,442.91 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nissan Motor Company Profile
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nissan Motor
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Top 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks With Strong Payout Potential
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Datadog Joins S&P 500, Triggering a New Wave of Upside
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Freeport-McMoRan Is The Copper King in a Tight Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.