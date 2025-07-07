China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,100 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $175.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.46 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.23.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

