J Hagan Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,714 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

J Hagan Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of J Hagan Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VIG stock opened at $207.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $208.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.