Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $7.71. Enagas shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 3,302 shares trading hands.

Enagas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06.

Get Enagas alerts:

Enagas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.2379 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Enagas’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th.

Enagas Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.