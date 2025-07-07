Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $154,072.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,498.27. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $57,778.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,079.79. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $69.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $275.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

