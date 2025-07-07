T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Finviz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.26.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $240.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.47. The firm has a market cap of $272.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $16,614,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,800,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,105,266,654.36. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 628,560 shares of company stock valued at $144,455,659. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.