Kosmos Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KOS)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

In related news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 27,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $50,540.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,157.01. The trade was a 48.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 928,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,084,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307,324. The stock has a market cap of $963.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $290.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

