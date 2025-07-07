Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $11.88. Sumitomo Chemcl shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 1,399 shares traded.

Sumitomo Chemcl Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

About Sumitomo Chemcl

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

