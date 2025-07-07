FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 96,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 76,135 shares.The stock last traded at $75.28 and had previously closed at $75.26.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVI. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

