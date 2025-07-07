YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ULTY)

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,883 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 119% compared to the average daily volume of 859 put options.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.5%

ULTY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,323,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,889. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $767.74 million, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.59. YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

