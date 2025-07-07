Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 70,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 71,237 shares.The stock last traded at $1.23 and had previously closed at $1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AFLYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AFLYY

Air France-KLM Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.