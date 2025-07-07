Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 70,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 71,237 shares.The stock last traded at $1.23 and had previously closed at $1.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on AFLYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Air France-KLM Price Performance
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
