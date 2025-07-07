Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $12.23. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 209,900 shares traded.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 8.3%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.48.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.35). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 198.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.35%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.
