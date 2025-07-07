Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $12.23. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 209,900 shares traded.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 8.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.35). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 198.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.35%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 139,126 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,427,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 757,535 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 322.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 121,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 104.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 385,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

