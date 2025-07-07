Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Trading 6.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $456.27 and last traded at $467.39. 116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $437.48.

Watsco Trading Up 6.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $458.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.41.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

