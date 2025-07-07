White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 14,109 shares.The stock last traded at $1,794.50 and had previously closed at $1,750.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 164.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,784.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,832.02.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.00) by ($6.50). The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 325.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

