WNS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,324 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 256% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,214 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Get WNS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WNS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WNS Trading Up 14.2%

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS traded up $9.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,690,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. WNS has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $74.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.62 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. WNS’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.