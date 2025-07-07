Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 927 shares.The stock last traded at $132.15 and had previously closed at $127.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $754.68 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.9728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

