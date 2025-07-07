Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,890 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $190.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.76.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

