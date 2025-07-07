Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,036 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,194,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,782 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.0%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $215.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.