Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $863,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 153,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 133,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $112.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $483.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

