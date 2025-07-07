Truist Financial Corp Has $32.01 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $32,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Paychex by 118.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $147.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.40 and a 1-year high of $161.24.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.