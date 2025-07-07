Element Wealth LLC Has $933,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of XOM opened at $112.15 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average is $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $483.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.