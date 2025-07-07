Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Reduced by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,036 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,194,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,782 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $215.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

