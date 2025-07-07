OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLO
OLO Price Performance
OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.47 million. OLO had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.46%. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,152 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $89,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 278,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,177.60. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,677 shares in the company, valued at $582,380.96. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,630 shares of company stock valued at $864,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OLO Company Profile
Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OLO
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Top 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks With Strong Payout Potential
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Datadog Joins S&P 500, Triggering a New Wave of Upside
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why Freeport-McMoRan Is The Copper King in a Tight Market
Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.