Family Capital Management Inc. Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Family Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $794.20 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $312.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $722.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

