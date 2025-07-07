Harbour Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Harbour Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.3% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE SYK opened at $392.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.92 and its 200 day moving average is $376.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

