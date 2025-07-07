Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) & Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Head-To-Head Survey

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Free Report) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy 16.60% 21.90% 10.62%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy $15.94 billion 1.34 $2.89 billion $4.39 7.57

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Devon Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lonestar Resources US and Devon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 0.00 Devon Energy 0 9 14 0 2.61

Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.89%. Given Devon Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Lonestar Resources US on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

