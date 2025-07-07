Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.96.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.