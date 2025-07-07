TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 5,633 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.34.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.73 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

