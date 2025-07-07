Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

