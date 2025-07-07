Callan Capital LLC Buys 481 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,999,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $283.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.52 and a 200-day moving average of $265.68. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

