247 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Cloud Capital Management LLC

Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $185.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.29.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

