BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,085.00 and last traded at $1,081.86, with a volume of 49151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,082.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.92.

BlackRock Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $167.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $979.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $968.96.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.4% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 66.5% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 200.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

