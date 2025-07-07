Client First Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Client First Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,336 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after buying an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,943,000 after acquiring an additional 601,089 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $185.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

