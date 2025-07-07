SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Capital Management Associates Inc

Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $288,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. J Hagan Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $307.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.79. The firm has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $217.27 and a 52 week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

