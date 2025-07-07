Fullcircle Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Baird R W cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

