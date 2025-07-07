Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $59.62 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

