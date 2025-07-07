Apex Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Apex Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Apex Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Fairway Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Financial LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 32,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.08 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

