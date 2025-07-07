Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,269 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Caterpillar by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.83.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE CAT opened at $399.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.96 and a 200-day moving average of $346.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The firm has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

