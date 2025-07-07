The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Up 1.0%

PGR opened at $260.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.62. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $207.50 and a 52 week high of $292.99.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.88.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $329,901.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,955.98. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,948. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

