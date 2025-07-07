Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.83.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $399.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.