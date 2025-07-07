EULAV Asset Management Sells 1,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 382,225 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $58,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,729 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 211,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.96.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $162.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $211.09. The company has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,747 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,174 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

