Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.67. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 3,938,640 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.93 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
