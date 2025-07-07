Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.67. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 3,938,640 shares changing hands.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.93 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,580,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,883,000 after buying an additional 994,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 365.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,804,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after buying an additional 4,558,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,769,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after buying an additional 2,360,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,686,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

